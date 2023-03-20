Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.10. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 136,938 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 137,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 132,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

