Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.10. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 136,938 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Down 6.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
