Navcoin Trading Up 70.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $21,008.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 70.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,743,146 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

