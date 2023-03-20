Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €54.42 ($58.52) and last traded at €54.60 ($58.71). Approximately 326,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.48 ($59.66).

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

