NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider's stock.

NETGEAR Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,323. NETGEAR has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

