News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.03.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,652. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of News

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

