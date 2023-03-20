NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 250,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,938. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

