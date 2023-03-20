Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $147.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,230. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

