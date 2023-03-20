Next Capital Management LLC Buys 2,574 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 1,747,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

