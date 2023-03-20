Next Capital Management LLC Buys 2,835 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

