Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.84. 1,530,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average of $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

