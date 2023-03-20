Next Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $363.79. 118,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day moving average of $336.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

