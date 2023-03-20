Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $45.81. 1,799,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

