Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,823,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

