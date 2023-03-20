Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 506.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.09. 162,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

