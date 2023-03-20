Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.15. 314,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

