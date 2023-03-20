Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.81. 1,799,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,476. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

