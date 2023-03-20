Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 1,747,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

