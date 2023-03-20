Next Capital Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $71.39. 1,060,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

