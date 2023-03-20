Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.97.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.70. 71,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,133. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

