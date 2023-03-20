NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.93. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.