NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.
NIO Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.93. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
