North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,504 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 4,842.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 2,215,546 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Envista by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after buying an additional 2,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVST traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Envista



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

