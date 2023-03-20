North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $23,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.