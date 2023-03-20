North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.52.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

