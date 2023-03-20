North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 478,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

