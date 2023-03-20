Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 39,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.