Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 13.86% -14.90% 2.92%

Volatility & Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.33 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.82 billion -$689.72 million 13.10

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 303 1162 1867 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 57.15%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line peers beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

