NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NVEE traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $101.94. 6,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,040. NV5 Global has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $154.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

