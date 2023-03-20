Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OII. Barclays upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.9 %

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 393,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.