Octopus Apollo VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance
OAP3 remained flat at GBX 46.80 ($0.57) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.88. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £307.59 million, a PE ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08.
Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile
