Octopus Apollo VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

OAP3 remained flat at GBX 46.80 ($0.57) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.88. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of £307.59 million, a PE ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

