OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 4.3%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €31.40 ($33.76) and last traded at €31.40 ($33.76). 9,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.80 ($35.27).

OHB Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.52 and a 200 day moving average of €31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

OHB Company Profile

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

