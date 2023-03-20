OKC Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.49 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for $23.39 or 0.00083744 BTC on major exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $5.49 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKC Token

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT’s total supply is about 41.69 million.

OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

OKC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

