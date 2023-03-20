Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 207,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,840. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

