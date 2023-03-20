Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 207,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,840. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
