OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.06. 603,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,309. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

