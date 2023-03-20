OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $30,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,550. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

