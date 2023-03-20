OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.82. 81,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,861. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

