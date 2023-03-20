OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.68. 32,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,222. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

