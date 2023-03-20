OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. 296,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.