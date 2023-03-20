OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 74,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.