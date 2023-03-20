OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 608,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

