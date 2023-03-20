OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 256,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,008. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

