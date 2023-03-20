OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.31. 48,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
