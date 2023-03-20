OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.31. 48,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 292,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.