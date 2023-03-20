Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.98 million, a PE ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ooma by 404.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

