Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Oracle by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

