Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,045. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

