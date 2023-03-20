Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.13

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 286005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,053 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

