OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCM opened at $55.33 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $659.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

