OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Shares of OTCM opened at $55.33 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $659.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.
