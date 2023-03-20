Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE PKG traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.63. 240,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,278. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

