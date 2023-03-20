PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,777,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

