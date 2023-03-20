PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $9.28

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $11.03. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 14,865,924 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 19.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after acquiring an additional 443,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

