Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

